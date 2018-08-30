SALT LAKE CITY — You might hear a lot about Utah’s burgeoning tech sector. But the fastest-growing job in the state is connected to manual labor.

Money magazine recently compiled the fastest-growing job in every state using projects from the Projections Managing Partnership, an organization that works alongside the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report used the projected growth of jobs in each state from 2017 to 2019 to identify each state’s fastest-growing job.

Utah’s fastest-growing job was the position of “roofer.” The salary for said position hovers around $36,900, according to the report.

The job is expected to grow by 15 percent by 2019, according to the report.

Eight states saw the “solar panel installer” position as the fastest-growing job. That job pays roughly $39,490 per year and is a part of the green tech field.

See the entire report on Money magazine.

Of course, this is just one report of the fastest-growing Utah jobs.

Last year, KSL-TV reported that “software developers” were the fastest-growing jobs in the state, followed by postsecondary health specialties teachers, web developers, personal financial advisors and market research analysts and marketing specialists.