PROVO — Based on his limited action on the field the past two seasons, it appeared KJ Hall was poised for a bright future as a BYU running back.

But after suffering a knee injury last season, Hall didn't participate in spring ball or fall camp.

Wednesday night, Hall announced on social media that his football career is over.

"You’re never ready to move on past something that you love and have committed so much of your life to," Hall wrote. "But, I don’t want anyone to be confused, I have chosen to leave the game at this point for reasons unrelated to my physical health. That being said I want to wish my brothers luck this week and year as they go to battle and right the ship!! #builtnotborn"

The Cougars open the 2018 season Saturday at Arizona.

Hall, the son of former BYU star Kalin Hall and the brother of current freshman quarterback Jaren Hall, rushed for 390 yards in two seasons.

He ran 10 times for 112 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, in last year's 41-20 victory over San Jose State. That win snapped a seven-game losing streak. He recorded 101 yards and a touchdown against UMass in 2016.

Hall finishes his career, which was beset by injuries, with 390 rushing yards on 65 carries and three TDs. He caught 15 passes for 189 yards.

The Cougars lost two other running backs from last season — Ula Tolutau, who is not with the team, and Trey Dye, who has retired from the game due to injuries.

To compensate for those losses, BYU's coaching staff moved Beau Hoge from quarterback to running back while Matt Hadley was switched from linebacker to running back.

Senior Squally Canada and freshman Lopini Katoa are listed as the top two running backs on the depth chart. Junior Riley Burt is also expected to be part of the running back rotation this season.