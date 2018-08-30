Football will officially be back in the Beehive State on Thursday night when the Utah Utes take on the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

In preparation for the start of the season, the marketing teams at Utah and Southern Utah made excellent videos to get their fans hyped up. The Utes' video looks at the history of the program given that the team will be celebrating 125 years of existence, while the Thunderbirds' looks back at last year and forward to this one.

Season 125 starts tomorrow. Time to make more memories 🙌. #goutes pic.twitter.com/bQrDTDNVoY — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) August 29, 2018

What's next for Taysom Hill?

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill has had a very good preseason for the New Orleans Saints, with chatter brewing that he'd be Drew Brees' backup.

That idea took a major hit Wednesday, however, as the Saints acquired Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the New York Jets. While it appears that means Hill won't be Brees' backup,Josh Katzenstein of nola.com wrote how the deal will help the Saints' special teams unit, where Hill has been contributing.

"I think he's going to be on special teams regardless," Katzenstein quotes New Orleans quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi as saying before the trade was made. "That'd be an interesting situation, but he's going to be on special teams. He's so good at it that you're not going to just have him there holding a clipboard. He's got to go play."

Other links

And finally...

Happy Tuesday Everyone. I’m off to Salt Lake City. If you see me say hello. pic.twitter.com/1TrM6ZJ59b — jerryrice (@JerryRice) August 28, 2018

Speaking of the 49ers, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice tweeted from an airplane earlier this week that he was on his way to Salt Lake City.