SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 30.
Your morning headlines:
- Pluralsight’s IPO luster is still shining as it held its annual user conference. Read more.
- The University of Utah Utes will open the 2018 season Thursday and hope to snag the elusive Pac-12 South title. Read more.
- A Russian man drowned while others were injured when winds picked up at Lake Powell. Read more.
- Utah’s Zion National Park officials are warning of trail closures ahead of the upcoming weekend. Read more.
- Utah residents touted the link between Utah education dollars and the energy economy on Wednesday. Read more.
Our most popular:
- Fall movie preview: The Sugar Plum Fairy, Dumbledore and Jack Black are coming to a theater near you
- BYU football: Tanner snags a significant role after determining to transfer from the football program
- Former football legend Elder S. Gifford Nielsen discusses QBs, Sitake; says BYU 'more than just a football program'
College football:
- Cougar Insiders podcast: The Mangum decision, Holker’s impressive camp, and of course, season predictions
Other national headlines
- Trump accuses China of stalling progress with North Korea [BBC News]
- Ex-Texas police officer sentenced to 15 years for murder of unarmed black teen Jordan Edwards [ABC News]
- Child neglect charges dismissed, for now, in New Mexico compound raid case [USA Today]
- Pennsylvania prisons are locked down after ‘unknown substances’ leave 29 hospitalized [The Washington Post]
- ‘It’s over, it’s a wrap, we’re done.’ Sacramento’s storied bail bondsmen say new law is ‘stupid’ [The Sacramento Bee]