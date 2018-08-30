Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) in Salt Lake City on Aug 2, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 30.

Your morning headlines:

  • Pluralsight’s IPO luster is still shining as it held its annual user conference. Read more.
  • The University of Utah Utes will open the 2018 season Thursday and hope to snag the elusive Pac-12 South title. Read more.
  • A Russian man drowned while others were injured when winds picked up at Lake Powell. Read more.
  • Utah’s Zion National Park officials are warning of trail closures ahead of the upcoming weekend. Read more.
  • Utah residents touted the link between Utah education dollars and the energy economy on Wednesday. Read more.

Our most popular:

College football:

Other national headlines:

  • Trump accuses China of stalling progress with North Korea [BBC News]
  • Ex-Texas police officer sentenced to 15 years for murder of unarmed black teen Jordan Edwards [ABC News]
  • Child neglect charges dismissed, for now, in New Mexico compound raid case [USA Today]
  • Pennsylvania prisons are locked down after ‘unknown substances’ leave 29 hospitalized [The Washington Post]
  • ‘It’s over, it’s a wrap, we’re done.’ Sacramento’s storied bail bondsmen say new law is ‘stupid’ [The Sacramento Bee]
