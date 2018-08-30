SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 30.

Your morning headlines:

Pluralsight's IPO luster is still shining as it held its annual user conference.

The University of Utah Utes will open the 2018 season Thursday and hope to snag the elusive Pac-12 South title.

A Russian man drowned while others were injured when winds picked up at Lake Powell.

Utah's Zion National Park officials are warning of trail closures ahead of the upcoming weekend.

Utah residents touted the link between Utah education dollars and the energy economy on Wednesday.

Other national headlines:

Trump accuses China of stalling progress with North Korea [BBC News]

Ex-Texas police officer sentenced to 15 years for murder of unarmed black teen Jordan Edwards [ABC News]

Child neglect charges dismissed, for now, in New Mexico compound raid case [USA Today]

Pennsylvania prisons are locked down after ‘unknown substances’ leave 29 hospitalized [The Washington Post]