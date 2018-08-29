SOUTH OGDEN — Police have released the name of a South Ogden woman allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate earlier this month.

Police say the body of the woman now identified as Shiela Jean Dunn, 54, was discovered dumped near the intersection of 3700 South and Washington Blvd. on Aug. 6. The body showed evidence of multiple stab wounds.

The woman's roommate, Jesus Martinez Ramos, 44, of South Ogden, told investigators he stabbed the woman several times and carried her body to the street, then left it where it was found, according to police.

The two were roommates, along with another woman, in a nearby apartment, 3725 S. Washington Blvd., police said.

"Jesus also admitted to cleaning up the crime scene and discarding all possible evidence in a dumpster in close proximity to the house. Jesus also admitted to having injuries to himself as a result of him stabbing the victim," court documents state.

The other roommate told police she was in the apartment when Ramos killed Dunn, and that he threatened to kill her too if she told anyone, according to charging documents.

Ramos is charged with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a dead human body, a third-degree felony.

Attorneys for Ramos have requested a review to determine whether he is competent to face the charges in court. A hearing on the matter is set for Nov. 14.

It is the second time in a little over a year that Ramos has been charged with stabbing someone and competency questions have been raised.

In June of 2017, Ramos stabbed two of his roommates in Salt Lake City as they were sitting in a car so he could "join his brother in prison," according to charging documents.

In February, he was determined not competent to stand trial on charges of aggravated assault related to the stabbing. Prosecutors said at the time that they were initiating civil committment proceedings, court records state. Eventually, both sides agreed to have the charges dropped and place Ramos on supervised release.

In 2015, Ramos was convicted of attempted aggravated assault for pulling a knife on a woman who rejected his attempt to hug her, according to court records. He was sentenced to probation.