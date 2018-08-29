PROVO — BYU coaches and players provide no specifics regarding how much any certain tight end will play this Saturday when the Cougars take on Arizona and in what capacity, but it is likely fans will see a lot of them.

Cougar coaches released a depth chart recently that had four starting tight ends listed, with sophomore Matt Bushman listed alongside senior JJ Nwigwe, junior Moroni Laulu-Pututau and true freshman Dallin Holker.

So what can fans and media read into four starters being listed?

“I think you can read into that we have a lot of good tight ends,” answered BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes during Wednesday's interviews. “We’re going to play them all and they all have different roles. I’ve told the entire offense that there’s great competition to earn your reps on the field, and the guys who do things better will get more reps.”

Bushman provided a bit more clues, stating when the team is in run situations Nwigwe (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) may be in there and possibly Addison Pulsipher (6-5, 295), and when the offense is focused on the pass it could be Bushman (6-5, 245), Laulu-Pututau (6-5, 245) and Holker (6-4, 230.)

BYU tight end Matt Bushman runs after making a catch during the Cougars' game against Hawaii at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

“We’re going to have a lot of two-tight-end sets,” Bushman said. “We’re going to have a lot of us in there depending on the gameplan…I think we have a very diverse tight end group.”

Bushman, who started out last season strong until incurring an influx of bracket coverage, welcomes the addition of so many available bodies and sees his position group putting good pressure on opposing defenses.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Moroni Laulu-Pututau (1) reaches makes a reception for a touch down as BYU and Mississippi State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.

“It puts the defense and the safeties in a bind,” Bushman said. “If me, Moroni or Dallin are all in at one time, or two of the three of us are in, it’s going to put a bind on the safeties. They’re not going to know what to do. If they key on one of us, then it’s a one-on-one matchup with the safety or a (line)backer, so coaches told us that’s what we need to hope for. That’s what a tight end’s dream is.”