SALT LAKE CITY — If things go according to plan, TJ Green could very well receive his first game action for Utah when the Utes host Weber State in the season-opener Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

While the redshirt freshman running back sits behind Zack Moss and Armand Shyne on the depth chart, Green and the Utes will be heavy favorites when they face the FCS Wildcats at 6 p.m. MDT. That could open up opportunities for the 5-foot-11, 195-pound back to earn some time in the opener.

“I took my redshirt year (in 2017) just to learn,” Green said. “It was a learning experience, it humbled me a lot. It made me more hungry. I can’t wait to come out here and make plays for the team.”

Watch as Green covers topics ranging from his offseason focus to his impressions of the offense in its second year under coordinator Troy Taylor in the video below.