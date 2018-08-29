The Basics

Weber State (0-0) at Utah (0-0)

Kickoff: Thursday, 6 p.m. MDT

Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807)

FieldTurf

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Series: Utes lead 4-0

Weather: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s.

Transportation: UTA information

THE STAKES

For Weber State … The Wildcats are seeking their first win over the Utes. They’ve lost all four previous meetings.

For Utah ... The Utes have won 10 straight season-openers and are 11-2 kicking things off under Kyle Whittingham.

THE TRENDS

For Weber State … The Wildcats didn't fare so well in their last visit to Salt Lake City, dropping a 70-7 decision in 2013.

For Utah ... The Utes haven’t lost a non-conference game since dropping a 27-20 overtime decision at Utah State in 2012.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Weber State … The Wildcats may need to play a perfect game in order to prevail. However, it’s a safe bet they won’t be completely overwhelmed.

For Utah ... The Utes are heavy favorites to start the season with a win. Question is, will they hit on all cylinders? Keep an eye on the receivers and the defensive line.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kaden Jenks, Weber State quarterback: The redshirt freshman is slated to make his first collegiate start before a tough crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Tyler Huntley, Utah quarterback: How will a bigger, stronger and faster Huntley look in his season debut? The junior has exuded confidence in camp.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s defensive line vs. Weber State’s offense: The Utes have three new starters up front. Can the reloaded line make things difficult for the Wildcats?

QUOTABLE

“I’m excited about it. It will be fun. That’s such a special place to me and has been since I was a player a long time ago and then I coached in a lot of games in that stadium."

— Weber State coach Jay Hill

"Anytime it’s an opener there’s a lot of unknowns. That’s just the nature of it and so you’ve got to be ready for anything. You’ve got to keep your game plans fairly vanilla, so you can adjust and adapt.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

NEXT UP

Both teams return to action on Saturday, Sept. 8. Weber State heads to Cal Poly, while Utah travels to Northern Illinois.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State (6 p.m., P12N)

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois (5:30 p.m., ESPNews)

Sept. 15 — Washington (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 29 — at Washington State (TBA)

Oct. 6 — at Stanford (TBA)

Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 20 — USC (TBA)

Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)

Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times MDT