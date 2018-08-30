VERNAL — The Bureau of Land Management will rescind fire restrictions on agency-managed lands in Uintah and Duchesne counties effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

However, the use of any kind of fireworks, explosives, incendiary items, chemical devices, pyrotechnics and exploding targets on any BLM land in the state is prohibited.

The BLM is also encouraging members of the public to keep a shovel, bucket and water, or a fire extinguisher nearby when recreating outdoors.

Recreationists are also being asked to drown and stir fires to ensure they are completely out before leaving a camp or day use site.

For information on current fire restrictions in the state log on to utahfireinfo.gov.