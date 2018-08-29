GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATIONAL AREA — A man from Russia drowned at Lake Powell Monday and others in his group were injured after winds picked up on the water, according to officials.

On Monday, a group of around 30 foreign visitors had rented pontoon boats and were swimming in the Wahweap Bay near the Castle Rock Cut, a news release from the National Park Service said. Many members of the group started swimming without life jackets, officials said.

When winds picked up, "several of the swimmers began having difficulty," according to the release. Boat operators retrieved some of them from the water and others made it to shore on their own, officials said.

Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, 20, of St. Petersburg, was pulled out of an estimated nine feet of water by a member of his group. Two people were cut by a propeller as they helped pull Aleksandrovich onto one of the boats.

Someone from the group performed CPR on Aleksandrovich. When park rangers got there, they "determined the scope of the incident was larger, including a male and a female with propeller cuts to their legs, three near-drowning victims and one distraught male," the release states.

Aleksandrovich was pronounced dead on scene. Three members of the group were taken to a hospital while others refused medical transport, officials said.

Park and sheriff's officials are investigating the incident.