Ah, another season of BYU football is upon us. Unfortunately my excitement for BYU football has been waning these past years since BYU went independent. It is very hard to be excited for 12 exhibition games that do not mean anything.

BYU football — and us fans — have very little to lose, therefore we have very little to gain. Striving for a division and then a conference championship brings out the zeal of all involved for the entire season.

I would like to see BYU and Boise State join the AAC as part of their Western Division. Could you argue that that makeup of the AAC would not have two-to-four ranked teams every year? Go Cougs.

Nathan Jolley

West Jordan