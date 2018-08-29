PROVO — BYU graduates will now be able to walk just once per year.

The university announced Wednesday that it will hold a single, annual commencement ceremony each April beginning in 2019. The decision eliminated August commencement exercises.

The time of the ceremony also will move, from its traditional starting time of 4 p.m. to the morning. College convocation ceremonies will begin Thursday afternoon instead of Friday morning, though a university news release said additional convocation ceremonies will be held Friday.

For decades, students who graduated in December were invited to attend the next April graduation ceremonies. Those who graduate in June were invited to attend the August graduation ceremonies.

Now, students will participate in the April commencement of the academic year in which they graduate. So for the school year that begins on Tuesday, students who graduate in December 2018, April 2019, June 2019 and August 2019 will participate in the April 2019 commencement.

"A single commencement ceremony will better provide a quality commencement experience for all graduating students, guests, faculty and administration," BYU's new release said.

The release also said the university will provide more information during the school year.