SALT LAKE CITY — Two biodiesel executives charged in a $500 million tax credit scheme will remain jailed for the immediate future.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brooke Wells rejected a request from Isaiah Kingston, chief financial officer of Washakie Renewable Energy, to be released ahead of a detention hearing Friday. His defense attorney, Scott Williams, said prosecutors' claims that his client would flee to Turkey and try to intimidate witnesses if he isn't detained are wrong and based on weak evidence.

Isaiah Kingston's brother, Washakie CEO Jacob Kingston, also is charged in the fraud case, but his attorney did not ask for his release ahead of a Sept. 5 detention hearing. The pair have pleaded not guilty.

Williams at the Wednesday hearing in Salt Lake City's U.S. District Court said the state has left out key details about his client's cooperation in a jury investigation and drummed up allegations based on questionable evidence that unfairly links him to his brother's alleged criminal behavior.

"It's outrageous," Williams said.

But federal prosecutors say both men are a flight risk, with equal stake in their company and access to the $134 million it holds in Turkey. They allege the two own a private airline, and will likely try to obstruct justice, they said.

Justice Department trial attorney Leslie Goematt said a government witness in the case has gone into hiding after receiving death threats.

Prosecutors in court document argued the pair destroyed business records after someone tipped them off that federal agents would raid their offices in February 2016. They said the two might try to hide by using vast resources available to them through a polygamous group they belong to, the Kingston Order. After the hearing, Williams rejected the claim, saying it is improper and the pair's ties to the community are not relevant.

A federal grand jury indictment unsealed Friday accuses the executives of allegedly creating phony production documents and other records from 2010 to 2016 in order to obtain the federal tax credits, then laundering the money. The company at the time billed itself as a premier producer of biodiesel and chemicals.

The brothers sat quietly in blue jail uniforms as they watched the hearing.

