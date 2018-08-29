SALT LAKE CITY — With mere hours until the Utes open their season, there’s little reason to anticipate failure. Given Kyle Whittingham’s history, and his available talent, odds for success are good.

This year the NCAA records book began listing all major season-ending polls, beyond the standard Coaches’ and Associated Press rankings. Turns out the Anderson-Hester computer rating had the Utes winning the 2008 national title. No one’s calling for that to happen in 2018, but as they await Thursday’s opener against Weber State, one thing stands out: If they actually did win a title this year, they would be among history’s least flashy champions.

They’re plenty confident, but also reflective of their coach.

This isn’t a Tinseltown team.

The Utes have a nice dual-threat quarterback in Tyler Huntley. They also have a defensive line that could halt the march of time. There are two capable running backs and possibly the best secondary in the Pac-12. The receiving corps has star potential, but not a ton of history.

Utah's Tyler Huntley throws the ball while practicing with the rest of the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 30, 2018.

As usual, the Utes’ calling card is special teams and defense, same as most years. That’s effective but not terribly sexy. None of that will matter if they win the Pac-12. However, this team isn’t the explosive 2017 Oklahoma Sooners, the 2014 Oregon Ducks, the 2011 Houston Cougars, and certainly not the 2005 USC Trojans.

Don’t expect a laser light show, even with Troy Taylor’s playbook. Utah fans have rarely seen an offensive juggernaut under Whittingham. What the Utes do have is two preseason All-Americans: punter Mitch Wishnowsky and placekicker Matt Gay.

Who cares if they never get their uniforms dirty?

Other Pac-12 teams have preseason All-Americans, too. Washington has a running back, a safety and a cornerback. Stanford has a running back and, OK, a lineman, a tight end and a punter. USC has a linebacker and Arizona State has a wideout.

You might say Utah’s biggest stars are pedestrian.

They put the foot in football.

Utah Utes punter Mitch Wishnowsky (33) kicks off in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Whittingham has special teams and defense down to a science. He likes rough, low-scoring games. He called Utah’s 10-6 Las Vegas Bowl win in 2001 “beautiful.” Punting and placekicking nicely fit that narrative. They also fit Whittingham, who wears a suit as uneasily as he would a feathered hat. He is pleasant and accommodating, but flashy?

Just listen in on him, when asked if playing Weber is different than other FCS opponents: "Obviously, the rivalry game has a little different flare to it, but I don't think there is a huge difference, particularly in the opener."

On what keeps him excited about coaching: "The competition, for one thing. Just being in a competitive arena, being around the players ... You know I just enjoy coaching. Every year, every aspect of it, particularly on game days."

On his 2008 Utes being national champions in one poll: "I still haven't been completely educated on the particulars of it, but I thought we were a pretty good team that year. I voted us No. 1 … I don't think we are going to be self-proclaimed and put up a banner or anything … I haven't given it a lot of thought."

On starting the season: “The team has been working hard. They have a great work ethic and have been very focused. I for one am very excited to watch them play on Thursday night.”

Whittingham is accommodating with the media, but he’s no Les Miles in the quote department.

So the road to an undisputed national championship — for the Utes and everyone else — begins this week. Utah has moderate momentum, coming off a bowl win. It has the psychological lift of being called a national champion by someone, a decade after the fact.

Ravell Call Utah Utes place kicker Matt Gay kicks a field goal with Utah Utes punter Mitch Wishnowsky holding against Arizona during NCAA football in Tucson on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

Utah should have no problem with Weber State, even though the Wildcats are ranked No. 8 in the FCS. The Utes have won 10 consecutive openers; no reason to stop now. In conference play, plan on them doing what the experts think — contending for the South Division title. They’ll enter the season with a pair of kickers who will again star. It won’t be flashy, but Wishnowsky and Gay are great at what they do.

What they don’t do is glamour shots.

They leave that to the glamour positions.