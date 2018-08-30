ELMO, Emery County — A free waterfowl hunting clinic for youths and adults will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Desert Lake Waterfowl Management Area east of town.

The clinic, hosted by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the Desert Ducks chapter of Ducks Unlimited and Sportsman's Warehouse, runs from 8 a.m.–noon.

The clinic will cover such topics as calling ducks, training dogs and arranging duck decoys. Youth participants can also shoot clay pigeons from a duck blind. Participants will also learn which firearms and ammunition are best for hunting ducks and geese, proper shooting techniques and other skills necessary for a safe hunt.

The clinic will culminate in a duck-calling contest. Inexperienced duck callers will get a crash course and time to practice before the contest starts. The clinic will also include a drawing for a 20-gauge shotgun for a youth 14 years of age or younger.

To register for the clinic, log on to wildlife.utah.gov.