SALT LAKE CITY — Three airports in Utah have been awarded $9.6 million in the fourth allotment of Federal Aviation Administration infrastructure grants announced this week by Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants are part of $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding being distributed nationwide.

Hurricane’s General Dick Stout Field will receive just over $4.9 million to construct a taxiway and runway reconstruction; the Ogden-Hinckley Airport will receive $4.6 million for taxiway reconstruction and rehabilitation; and the Wendover Airport will receive $64,423 to install perimeter fencing.

Airports receive a certain amount of entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.