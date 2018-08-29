Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 80 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 2:

Class 6A

Mitchell Reed, Clearfield — This quarterback delivered a memorable performance in leading Clearfield to a 55-21 win over Cottonwood. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 198 yards and four TDS and also carried the ball 13 times for 85 yards and two scores. He contributed on special teams too by making all seven of his extra points and then kicking field goals from 30 and 37 yards.

Austin Pursley, Herriman — Led Herriman defensively with eight total tackles and also added two interceptions as the Mustangs topped Syracuse 28-14.

Dane Christensen, Pleasant Grove — Carried the ball 14 times for 109 yards and a score and then also caught five passes for 86 yards and three more TDs to lead Pleasant Grove to the lopsided 43-22 win over Fremont. Christensen also returned a punt 43 yards for another score.

Oakley Kopp, West Jordan — Completed 19 of 31 passes for 320 yards and five TDs to lead West Jordan to a convincing 48-26 victory over Kearns.

Class 5A

Dallin Pan, Alta — Carried the ball 23 times for 167 yards and a touchdown and then added five receptions for 89 yards and another TD in leading Alta to an easy 42-14 win over Woods Cross.

Owen Madsen, Murray — Only caught three passes, but all three went for touchdowns as he finished with 67 yards in a 51-3 win over Hillcrest.

Cameron Dorny, Maple Mountain — Had an incredibly efficient performance in the 48-6 win over Uintah as he completed 8 of 14 passes for 157 yards and three TDs and then he added 46 rushing yards and two more TDs on just four carries.

Cole Hagen, Corner Canyon — Completed 21 of 36 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for another score in a 41-0 win over Riverton.

Class 4A

Bo Devries, Ogden — New Ogden QB completed 10 of 14 passes for 333 yards and four TDs in leading Ogden past Enterprise 48-20.

Puka Nacua, Orem — It was another typical day at the office for this USC commit as he caught eight passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Silas Young, Stansbury — Only had nine carries but made the most of them with 128 yards and four TDs to lead Stansbury to a 68-8 blowout win over Hurricane.

Harrison Judd, Payson — Carried the ball 15 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns as Payson rolled past Carbon for a 38-7 win.

Class 3A

Parker Thomas, Grantsville — Had a monster day on the ground as he rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries in Grantsville’s 35-24 win over Summit Academy.

Brittyn Riddle, Richfield — Carried the ball 19 times for 108 yards and two TDs to lead Richfield past South Sevier 28-14.

Connor Jorgensen, North Sanpete — In a low-scoring defensive game, he rushed for one score and then led North Sanpete in tackles with seven in a 16-3 win over Union.

Class 2A

Stacy Randall, Grand — Caught five passes for 194 yards and two TDs in leading Grand to a 42-17 win over Emery.

Taylor Crane, North Sevier — Accounted for all eight North Sevier TDs in a 53-14 win over Gunnison Valley as he passed for 248 yards and seven TDs and then rushed for 42 yards and another score.

Jared Dansie, South Summit — Caught 15 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown and then rushed the ball 12 times for 65 yards and another score to power South Summit to the 20-14 win over Morgan.

Class 1A

Dustin Moffo, Layton Christian — Carried the ball 32 times for 299 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell to visiting American Leadership 29-25.

Carson Cox, Milford — Recorded five tackles and added three sacks as Milford dominated White Pine (Nevada) High for a 50-0 victory.