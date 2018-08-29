SALT LAKE CITY — Google isn’t waiting for Congress to rename a building after John McCain.

The search engine company relabeled the Russell Senate Office Building as the McCain Senate Office Building on its Google Maps app.

Herb Scribner The search engine company renamed the Russell Senate Office as the McCain Senate Office Building on its Google Maps app.

The Deseret News independently searched for the building on Google Maps and found the renamed building.

However, you can still search and find the Russell Senate Office Building on Google Maps, too.

As you can see in the screenshot below, this is not the name of McCain’s actual Senate office.

Google told The Washington Post it will try to fix the change soon.

“We em­pow­er people to con­tri­bute their local knowl­edge to the map, but we rec­og­nize that there may be oc­ca­sion­al in­ac­cu­ra­cies or prema­ture chan­ges sug­gest­ed by users. When this hap­pens, we work to ad­dress as quick­ly as pos­si­ble. We have im­ple­ment­ed a fix for this issue that is roll­ing out now.”

Currently, Congress has been floating the idea of renaming the Senate Office Building after the late McCain, who died last Saturday from a struggle with brain cancer, The Hill reported.

Republican leaders are moving slowly on that decision, though, hoping to commission a study to find the proper way to pay tribute to the late senator.

“They’re eager not only to honor a colleague who was more beloved by Democrats than GOP voters in recent years, but also to delete the current name of the building,” according to The Washington Times.

Currently, the office honors Sen. Richard Russell, who was a major Senate figure during the 20th century, but also a segregationist.

According to Axios, the decision may be “a little premature, given that the rest of the Senate hasn't agreed to the name change. And the display might not last long. Google Maps lets users suggest labels for notable locations, and sometimes users play pranks to make a point, but they rarely leave a permanent mark.”