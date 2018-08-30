SALT LAKE CITY — During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage. As a thank you, those who give blood or platelets Friday through Tuesday will receive a Red Cross aluminum water bottle while supplies last.

In addition, those who donate blood or platelets during September will receive a coupon for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

To make an appointment to donate, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).