SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City’s airport recently ranked as one of the best airports in the nation, especially for business travelers.

TravelBank just unveiled its rankings for the best and word airports for business travelers. Salt Lake City International Airport ranked No. 4 on the list, finishing one spot ahead of San Diego International Airport within the top five.

Las Vegas McCarran International topped the country, followed by Charlotte Douglas in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Phoenix's Sky Harbor airports.

Los Angeles International ranked as the worst airport for business travelers. San Francisco, New York's John F. Kennedy, Liberty in Newark, New Jersey, and New York's LaGuardia ranked among the bottom five airports for business travelers.

Salt Lake City's airport received its high ranking for its quality and service and for its upcoming makeover, which “will no doubt keep SLC top of mind of business travelers for years to come,” according to the report.

The report ranked each of the airports based on five factors, including on-time arrival performance, airport transit, airport parking prices, quality of service and nearby hotel prices.

TravelBank is a service that aims to help business travelers with travel management.

“Business travel should be a stress-free experience. When a flight doesn’t arrive on time or an airport lounge doesn’t include the basic amenities or strong Wi-Fi connectivity, it can negatively affect the entire trip,” said Duke Chung, founder and CEO of TravelBank, in a release. “The TravelBank Rank study is one of the ways we’re aiming to improve the business travel experience — by providing airports with insight on what business travelers really want and how they can improve the experience on their end, as well as keeping our users aware of what to expect when traveling.”

In August 2017, RewardExpert ranked Salt Lake City’s airport as the second-best in the country for on-time performance, according to the Deseret News. The study found that 90.7 percent of flights arrive or department on schedule.

In that report Salt Lake City's airport was ranked behind Daniel K. Inouye Airport in Honolulu.

“Salt Lake City has the second-best record for timely holiday flights. Those who live in the West can trust SLC to be an efficient hub to travel across the country,” the report said.