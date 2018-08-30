SALT LAKE CITY — Residents along the Wasatch Front are being asked to help promote infant health by donating disposable children’s diapers during Utah Diaper Bank’s annual Diaper Needs Awareness Drive, which runs throughout September.

Individuals, families and businesses interested in donating may take disposable children’s diapers to any of the county library’s 18 branches anytime during normal hours in September.

The donations to county library branches during the 2017 drive resulted in the availability of 3,000 diapers for children and families across Utah.

In addition, Gov. Gary Herbert and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams will declare the week of Sept. 24-30 Diaper Need Awareness Week with official proclamations encouraging Utahns to donate.

To find a county library near you, visit slcolibrary.org or call 801-943-4636.