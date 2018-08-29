BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Garfield County residents can apply to fill up to three fee collection positions at the park.

The permanent career-seasonal positions are guaranteed work for least six months but no more that 50 weeks per year and include all the benefits of permanent employment. The typical season is October through May, but it can vary due to workload and funding. Salaries will range from $33,394 to $43,414 a year.

Interested parties can apply through the website usajobs.gov through Thursday, Sept. 6. The vacancies can be found by searching the website for announcement number IM-1539-BRCA-18_10276591-EX.

After creating a profile, applicants can complete a five-step application process that includes attaching a resume and any required verification documents. After applying, applicants may visit the application section of their USAJOBS account to confirm submission of their application.

Applications sent directly to Bryce Canyon National Park will not be considered.

Additional information can also be obtained by contacting Denise Skidmore at [email protected]