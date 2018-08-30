Provo is one of the best cities in the country to be young and broke.

A new study from MagnifyMoney identified the home for BYU as a solid place to live when you’re starting your career and looking to make money.

In other words, it's one of the best cities to live in when you're "young and broke," according to the study.

Provo ranked as the seventh-best city in the country, just ahead of Akron, Ohio; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Lexington, Kentucky.

Madison, Wisconsin, topped the country, followed by Grand Rapids, Michigan; Dayton, Ohio; Syracuse, New York; Durham, North Carolina; and Des Moines, Iowa.

The study analyzed 100 U.S. cities based on factors such as expenses, unemployment rates, income taxes and the ratio of young adults living in poverty in those cities. The survey also interviewed 100 people about what they value most in their cities. Such things as median rent, the price of goods and commute times topped that list.

The Midwest scored rather well on the list (five of the top 10 are in that region of the country) and for good reason. Respondents in the survey supported factors that were in abundance in the Midwest.

“It’s not that these cities necessarily scored the highest on all the features we analyzed, but when we weighted those features according to what the young adults we surveyed said mattered the most, the lower-than-typical rents and price combined with modest commute times to bring Midwestern cities to the top of the list,” said Kali McFadden, MagnifyMoney senior research analyst.

Salt Lake City also made the list, finishing at No. 12. Ogden finished at No. 21.

Earlier this year, Utah ranked as the seventh-best state in the nation for millennials,according to WalletHub. The Beehive State ranked ahead of Nebraska, Colorado and South Dakota.

The District of Columbia, North Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Iowa and Wisconsin topped the entire nation.

The study said the Beehive State had the third-highest percentage of millennials and the fourth-highest millennial home ownership.

States were ranked on five categories, including affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health, and civic engagement.