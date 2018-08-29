SALT LAKE CITY — A tragic event left social media users frustrated about how the news was reported.

On Wednesday morning, authorities said that two workers building a hotel in Orlando, Florida, near Disney World, died in a plunge from collapsing scaffolding.

BREAKING: Fire-Rescue: 2 workers building hotel near Disney World die in plunge from 6th floor scaffolding collapse — The Associated Press (@AP) August 29, 2018

The two workers fell seven stories while a third hung on and climbed to safety. The survivor suffered minor injuries, Fox News reported.

“Disney World” became one of the top trending phrases on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Multiple news organization used the phrase in their tweets about the scaffolding collapse.

See the examples below:

WATCH: A scaffolding collapse near Disney World in Orlando, Florida, killed two people https://t.co/xQxqIKknoz pic.twitter.com/CH41FX4DIM — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 29, 2018

Two workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World https://t.co/C3gdTfecsc — TIME (@TIME) August 29, 2018

Scaffolding collapse near Walt Disney World Resort kills 2 workers https://t.co/FxyKpqeJWY — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 29, 2018

Social media users expressed outrage that news reports mentioned Disney World in its report since the incident occurred near Walt Disney World and not actually at the theme park.

Saw Disney World trending.



*click*



An accident happened.



At a glance, you might think that it happened at Disney World.



It didn't.



This is how fake news is born. pic.twitter.com/DibQDEsdMN — Jose Rosado 🚀 (@joserosado) August 29, 2018

Being "just outside Disney property" is reasonable to note in the article, but you've helped to make "Disney World" the # 1 trending topic by this unfairly misleading headline especially given recent work-related tragedies. It's a shame you're exploiting these deaths for clicks. — Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) August 29, 2018

The site is not a Disney property.

But Disney World is trending on twitter. Happy Wednesday. https://t.co/0dJUKKpvHZ — Kristen Fitzgerald 💙 (@klf113) August 29, 2018

What does Disney World have to do with this — Mariax (@mariaxisabelle) August 29, 2018