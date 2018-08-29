SALT LAKE CITY — A tragic event left social media users frustrated about how the news was reported.
On Wednesday morning, authorities said that two workers building a hotel in Orlando, Florida, near Disney World, died in a plunge from collapsing scaffolding.Comment on this story
The two workers fell seven stories while a third hung on and climbed to safety. The survivor suffered minor injuries, Fox News reported.
“Disney World” became one of the top trending phrases on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Multiple news organization used the phrase in their tweets about the scaffolding collapse.
See the examples below:
Social media users expressed outrage that news reports mentioned Disney World in its report since the incident occurred near Walt Disney World and not actually at the theme park.