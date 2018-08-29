A student in California was arrested Tuesday for taking her classmate's “Make America Great Again” hat, throwing it to the ground, and slapping a teacher on the arm, police officials said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the student “due to the age of all involved,” according to local CBS affiliate KOVR, which identified the student as a 17-year-old senior at the school.

The student was suspended from school for a week, according to KOVR.

The student reportedly considered the MAGA hat “a racist and hateful symbol," KOVR reported.

The student was arrested after "verbally berating another student, because they were wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat,” according to the sheriff’s office.

As USA Today reported, a teacher told the student to leave the classroom after throwing the hat to the ground. The student repeated the action of grabbing the hat and throwing it, according to the sheriff's office.

The teacher intervened, holding out his arm to separate the students. But the teacher was slapped on the arm.

The school district released a letter following the incident that said it would work with the sheriff’s office in its investigation of what happened.

In July, a Texas man was arrested after he threw a drink in the face of a teenager who wore the MAGA hat, according to CNN.

Earlier this month, an upset voter in Kansas City, Missouri, was asked to remove his own MAGA hat before voting in a special election, according to my report for the Deseret News. An election worker asked the voter to remove the hat. The Missouri Secretary of State’s Officelater said the voter didn’t need to remove his hat because the hat doesn’t represent a candidate in that specific election.