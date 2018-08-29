SALT LAKE CITY — A new report identifies Utah as one of the worst states for pets.

SafeWise’s new report, titled “The Most Pet-Friendly States in America,” ranks Utah as the 49th state in the nation when it comes to having safe environments for pets.

Utah has the fourth-worst animal cruelty laws in the nation, according to the report.

Maine led the country in regards to animal cruelty. It has no breed restrictions as well as 75 dog-friendly beaches, trails and parks. The state also has more than 1,000 pet-friendly hotels.

“Vacationland is nothing but a vacation for the pets that live here,” the report said.

Virginia, Arizona, Oklahoma and Colorado all ranked within the top five.

SafeWise compiled the report by looking at 2015 data from the Bureau of Labor, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and online pet resources such as BringFido.com.

The report then ranked the states on the strictest laws, a high percentage of no-kill shelters, most pet-friendly hotels and other data points.

Some other interesting notes from the report: Vermont has the most veterinarians per 1,000 residents, while Hawaii has the highest percentage of no-kill shelters in the country with 61 percent.

The national average for no-kill shelters sits at 25 percent.

Interestingly a recent survey from SunTrust Mortgage found that about one-third of millennials purchased their first home so they could have space for their dogs.

“Millennials have strong bonds with their dogs, so it makes sense that their furry family members are driving homebuying decisions,” said Dorinda Smith, SunTrust Mortgage CEO, according to Time magazine. “For those with dogs, renting can be more expensive and a hassle; home ownership takes some of the stress off by providing a better living situation.”