SALT LAKE CITY — A fireball believed to be a meteor lit up the sky over Perth, Australia, Tuesday night, creating quite a spark on social media.

Perth’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services said it received calls at 7:40 p.m. about a fireball streaking across the sky. Callers suggested it was a UFO. Others worried the meteor’s flash could start a fire, according to Australia’s ABC News.

"We heard the boom, we saw the light, we just thought it was lightning to start with, but the boom that came after it was definitely not thunder," said Robyn Garratt, who saw the incident.

Social media members shared videos of the incident.

Bright (and colorful) fireball spotted over Perth and Western Australia on August 28, 2018 https://t.co/uFXWsTOFdn pic.twitter.com/TvQrPgTiwH — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 29, 2018

Caught on video! Fireball over Perth, Australia on August 28, 2018!

(ignore the bugs in the foreground) pic.twitter.com/fKr67bOMmw — Rocket Ron 🚀 (@RonBaalke) August 29, 2018

Meteor lights up sky over Perth ,Western #Australia Dascham footage taken by Bagus Sugiono on Jandakot Road shows the brilliant flash.

[ Source and video : https://t.co/KUySXzXIj9 ] pic.twitter.com/kk9NK88jBh — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) August 29, 2018

Dashcam footage across Perth has captured a massive fireball rocketing through the night sky. https://t.co/dIKIXO6M9c @CuttsJordan #7News pic.twitter.com/qvXNezFX52 — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) August 29, 2018

Scientists from Curtin University have begun searching for the fallen meteor.

Professor Phil Bland, director of the Desert Fireball Network, said the flaming rock likely made it to Earth.

"It was unusually bright so it must have been a big object, so that is really exciting," he said. "It also looks like we've seen it on multiple cameras, which means that we'll be able to triangulate exactly how it came in through the atmosphere, what its position was, what its speed was, what its size was (and) work out where it came from in the solar system, and if any of it landed."

Bland told Perth Now it’s not surprising some people heard a large bang from the meteor.

“Often there is a big flare before it hits the ground,” he explained. “And because there were reports of a sonic boom that’s a good indication that something hit the ground.”

Bland said they’ll likely find “a black rock, a bit bigger than a football. It will also have crystals on it. This is quite unusual and rare and will have unique scientific importance.”