A new report from WalletHub ranked Utah as the fourth state least addicted to gambling.

Nebraska ranked as the state that was least addicted to gambling, followed by Alabama and Kentucky.

Conversely, Nevada ranked as the state most addicted to gambling, followed by South Dakota, Montana, Mississippi and Louisiana within the top five.

WalletHub ranked each state based on 19 different metrics, which were put under umbrella rankings of “gambling-friendliness” (amount of casinos, the legality of gambling, revenues per capita from gambling) and “gambling program and treatment” (amount of people with gambling disorders, gamblers anonymous meetings, gambling addiction treatment centers).

Utah had the country’s lowest gambling-friendliness ranking and sat about the middle of the road (27th overall) for gambling programs and treatment.

The Beehive State ranked 41st in casinos per capita, 43rd for gaming machines per capita, 45th lottery sales per capita and 34th for gambling-related arrests per capita.

Gambling is illegal in the Beehive State, but some have found ways to gamble regardless.

"There's so much poker going on in this state," Chandler Cowles, a past Utah director of the Poker Players Alliance, told the Deseret News in a 2013 interview. "You'd be surprised at who you saw at a game — doctors, lawyers, dentists, sometimes bishops, active members of every church you could imagine."

WalletHub used its report to show that states offer help for those addicted to gambling, something that affects about 1 to 3 percent of U.S. adults.