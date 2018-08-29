ZION NATIONAL PARK — Zion National Park officials say rescue crews had to retrieve a group of hikers who were temporarily trapped on the popular Hidden Canyon trail after a rockfall.

The Spectrum reports it's the third time in a little more than a month that the park has had to close the trail due to rockfalls.

The statement says Zion's search and rescue team and a helicopter crew from the Grand Canyon National Park helped transport the nine visitors safely out of the canyon Tuesday.

Park officials said in a statement that none of the hikers who were temporarily trapped behind the rockfall reported any injuries.

The trail is expected to be closed for at least a week while staff monitor the area for more potential rock falls.