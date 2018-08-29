SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager on a downtown Salt Lake street had only been in Utah for a week seeking employment.

But thanks to surveillance video in the area, Salt Lake police homicide detectives were able to arrest Enrique Deloza, 28, for investigation of murder.

On Monday, Marcelino "Marci" Johnson, 16, was fatally stabbed near 71 E. Kensington Ave. (1530 South). Marcelino was walking with three teens, two girls and a boy, about 1 a.m. on 1300 South when an argument started with two men, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The verbal altercation escalated by the time the two groups reached Kensington Avenue, according to police.

"The argument turned physical and the victim was stabbed and eventually succumbed to his injuries," the report states.

Friends of Marcelino say he was trying to defend the girls. The girls ran into nearby Piper Down Pub to seek help after the stabbing. Employees quickly ran outside to assist. Marcelino later died while in surgery at a local hospital.

Detectives checked surveillance cameras of the nearby businesses and discovered that part of the fight had been recorded.

"Based upon surveillance video of the homicide, Deloza and the 16-year-old victim were off camera, presumably in a physical altercation, while the second suspect and his dog were observed in a physical altercation with a male that was with the victim. Deloza was the only person in the vicinity of the victim when he was killed," the report states.

Cameras also recorded Deloza "fleeing the scene of the homicide with another individual and his dog. The two suspects and the dog are observed on surveillance video arriving at a nearby motel shortly after the homicide," according to the report.

The video then records the two men and the dog getting into a taxi, according to police.

Deloza, who police say has ties to Nevada and California and only arrived in Utah over the past week to find a job, was staying at 1099 S. West Temple.

On Tuesday, police found Deloza near 1050 S. Main. He appeared "to have injuries to his face consistent with a recent physical altercation," police said.

Investigators also noted in the report that "two witnesses to this incident identified Deloza as one of the parties involved in this homicide," the report says. However, Salt Lake police declined to expand on that statement Wednesday or explain who the witnesses were or how they might have known Deloza.

Deloza has no prior criminal history in Utah, according to court records.

Salt Lake police were still looking for a second person of interest in the case on Wednesday.