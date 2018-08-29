SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 29.
Your morning headlines:
- A top Interior official sized up Ogden as a possible location for the Bureau of Land Management’s new headquarters this week. Read more.
- The Utah Jazz announced Tuesday that the team signed Trey Lewis, a former teammate of Donovan Mitchell at Louisville. Read more.
- A 16-year-old Utah teen admitted to beating, raping a jogger who stopped to help him. Read more.
- Davis County sues several opioid makers, citing an overdose crisis. Read more.
Our most popular:
- 1 million children have their identity stolen each year and the thief may be someone you'd never expect
Utah Utes football
Politics:Comment on this story
Other national headlines
- Trump on trade deal: 'We're working on Canada' [CNN]
- 160 undocumented workers detained in Texas immigration bust [ABC News]
- Mother who lost daughter in Parkland shooting wins spot on school board [CNN]
- Russia will hold its biggest war games since the end of the Cold War [Reuters]
- UN: Suspected war crimes in Yemen committed by all sides [Al Jazeera]