SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 29.

Your morning headlines:

A top Interior official sized up Ogden as a possible location for the Bureau of Land Management’s new headquarters this week. Read more.

The Utah Jazz announced Tuesday that the team signed Trey Lewis, a former teammate of Donovan Mitchell at Louisville. Read more.

A 16-year-old Utah teen admitted to beating, raping a jogger who stopped to help him. Read more.

Davis County sues several opioid makers, citing an overdose crisis. Read more.

Our most popular:

Utah Utes football

Politics:

Other national headlines

Trump on trade deal: 'We're working on Canada' [CNN]

160 undocumented workers detained in Texas immigration bust [ABC News]

Mother who lost daughter in Parkland shooting wins spot on school board [CNN]

Russia will hold its biggest war games since the end of the Cold War [Reuters]