Pac-12 Network analyst Yogi Roth had high praise for Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and his team during a recent segment on the network about the most impressive thing he saw during his visits to training camps across the Pac-12.

Of all the training camps @YogiRoth went to, what did he have to say about the Utes. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dcBc4hyIsB — David Bell (@davidrbelldave) August 26, 2018

"I think, No. 1, it's Utah. In my little one day practice visualization with every team, I took a visit, I watched them for one day. Utah, I thought, out of all the teams that practiced, they looked the best — out of everybody. Now, I only got a small snapshot, but that is the biggest takeaway," Roth said.

3-star athlete Falcon Kaumatule commits to Utah

On Tuesday night, the University of Utah football team landed a new recruiting commitment. Falcon Kaumatule, a 3-star athlete, officially announced his commitment to Utah.

Kaumatule, who will graduate in 2019, plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Kaumatule is 6-foot-8 and weighs 220 pounds. Kaumatule plays tight end and defensive end for Bishop Gormam.

In a tweet, Kaumatule called the program a "perfect fit," thanking Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and defensive line coach Lewis Powell.

Why "the U"? Because it's a perfect fit for Falcon. A great education and superior training. We are so excited for this opportunity. Mahalo to Head Coach Kyle Wittingham and D-line Coach Lewis Powell. pic.twitter.com/plrAeVpa5o — Falcon Kaumatule (@falconkaumatule) August 29, 2018

Other links

And finally...

When he’s not on the field, Utah football’s Josh Nurse enjoys impersonating celebrities and his coaches... pic.twitter.com/f7T4TDVEBa — 𝔥𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔦 𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔵𝔞 (@Holli_Alexa) August 28, 2018

One of the fun facts in Utah cornerback Josh Nurse's media guide biography is that the Fayetteville, Georgia native likes to do impressions. Nurse showed his skills off after practice, doing a spot-on impression of Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

"My name is Morgan Scalley, I am the defensive coordinator for the University of Utah. We've got some studs, we've got some dudes out there, you know? They fly around, they get to the ball, they're intelligent, really smart, and they're great guys, you know?" Nurse says in his best Scalley voice.