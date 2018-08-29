While in his mid-20s, Heber J. Grant was called to be a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had doubts about his worthiness and abilities to serve in that capacity. While visiting some Native American reservations in Arizona, he had a spiritual manifestation involving his father and the Prophet Joseph Smith that removed those doubts.

Kenneth Mays A State of Utah historical plaque interprets this home as one constructed for Elder Heber J. Grant, circa 1904.

Just after the turn of the century, Elder Grant was called to open the Japanese Mission followed by a call to preside over the European Mission, headquartered in Liverpool, England. He noted: “I can truthfully say that I have never worked more hours in my life per day than I have since I arrived in Liverpool.” At the conclusion of that mission service, Heber and his wife visited various sites in Europe, including Italy.

After going to Vatican City, he declared St. Peter’s Cathedral to be “more wonderful than any building I have ever seen” (see "Heber J. Grant's European Mission, 1903-1906, BYU Studies, 43:1, 2004).

A Utah state historical plaque on a home in Salt Lake City indicates that the home was built for Elder Grant circa 1904. One should note that he was still in Europe at that time and would be for several more years.

Heber J. Grant became president of the church in 1918. He dedicated the Laie Hawaii Temple in 1919.

Two years later, he dedicated a small monument at a site near the mouth of Emigration Canyon in Salt Lake City known as "This Is the Place." A newer monument was placed nearby in 1947.

In 1922, a home was converted under President Grant's direction into a children’s hospital near what is now the Conference Center.

The second temple President Grant dedicated was the Cardston Alberta Temple in 1923. It was the first Latter-day Saint temple constructed outside the United States.