SALT LAKE CITY — A St. George man who police say broke into the home of two elderly people and stripped down naked earlier this month has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Christian Ryan Holbert, 24, was booked Tuesday for investigation of burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, lewdness, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and interference with an arresting officer, according to court documents.

On August 21, Holbert kicked in the door of a home near 4000 South and 17800 West in Cedar City, police said.

He then removed his clothes in front of the homeowners, according to the probable cause statement.

After Holbert ignored the homeowners' commands to leave, the homeowners shot him "multiple times," the statement said.

"After being shot, the suspect was trying to get up from the ground and would not listen to the victims. The suspect … was naked and being irrational with the victims while inside the home," a press release from Iron County Sheriff's Office stated.

After Holbert fled the home, deputies found him "still naked" nearby and "being noncompliant," the release said.

"After multiple commands from law enforcement to stop his movements, Christian was eventually Tasered and fell to the ground. When deputies tried to gain control and handcuff Christian, he attempted to grab me on two different occasions and had to be Tasered again," an officer wrote in the probable cause statement.

Holbert was eventually restrained and flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in serious condition, where he remained until Tuesday.

Police said the homeowners' door needed to be replaced after the incident. The home also needed a "hazmat clean up and sanitation of bodily fluids," according to the probable cause statement.