A new study ranks Utah as the second most sexist state in the nation, finishing above only Arkansas.

The study compiled data from answers on eight questions in the General Social Survey about gender roles, such as whether Americans agreed with statements like “women should take care of running their home and leave running the country up to men."

The findings also stated that women internalize their community’s sexism from an early age. The study came out on the heels of a report by WalletHub ranking Utah dead last in women’s rights. Utah shows major disparities between men and women in wages, executive positions and educational attainment, the report states.

So, of course, women and men on both sides emerged on the internet this week, declaring that their beliefs and chosen way of life are without a doubt the best. As per usual, lots of noise, no one actually listening.

People made comments like, “I could have told you that!” Others, however, made the point that just because women in Utah often choose to leave the workforce to raise children doesn’t mean they think they are less than men.

Here’s the thing: I am a stay-at-home mom. I chose to stay home. I do not believe I have some internalized sexism that somehow guided that choice. I wanted to do it because it was the best choice for my particular circumstances.

But I’m also not going to ignore a study like this just because I don’t feel my life choices are based on sexism. There are plenty of men and women out there who do believe women are less capable or less qualified than their male counterparts. I have felt this way many, many times when a man has generously mansplained something to me or said something along the lines of, “Wait, you went to Northwestern? I thought you were just a mom.”

Yeah. That happened.

I’m sure many women, like me, left the workforce because it was the best choice for their family. But I’m also sure there are women who felt they didn’t belong in the workforce, and that’s a problem.

So, as I read through people’s comments this week, I kept having this thought: Why don’t we stop bickering about exactly how sexist Utah is and have an actual conversation about what we are going to do about it? Because even if there is some wiggle room to our embarrassing No. 2 most-sexist status, there is no denying we can do better.

The question we should be asking is, How are we going to raise daughters and sons who actually believe women are just as valuable to the workforce as men? Whether you are a working parent or a stay-at-home one, we all want our children to know the sky’s the limit for them, right?

I was raised by a well-educated stay-at-home mother who raised me to believe I could be absolutely anything I wanted and I could accomplish anything I was willing to work for. For me, that has taken the shape of getting a master’s degree, working full-time for several years and then becoming a stay-at-home mother for the past 11 years. I was fortunate enough to be able to work during naps and after bedtime to keep my toes in my industry.

And you better believe I’m going to teach my own children that women can do what they want because they are smart enough, capable enough and talented enough to achieve their dreams.

So, how do we fight sexism on a personal and family level?

First, we make fighting sexism a priority. If sexism is prevalent in your culture (and let’s be real, it’s everywhere), it’s not just going to go away. You have to be looking for it and vigilantly fighting it in small, everyday ways.

This could be something as simple as watching your language and alerting others to unintentional biases. Words are powerful. When we call a boy a “natural leader” and a girl “bossy,” we send a message. Don’t label activities, school subjects, sports or talents as “boy” or “girl.”

In fact, go out of your way to get your daughter skills in areas where girls are in short supply. Coding. Math. Leadership. Seek out these opportunities. Equip women with the tools they need to compete on a more level playing field.

Then, expose your children to all kinds of women. I live in Utah and most of my friends are stay-at-home mothers. So I love when I find a mom friend who works outside the home because I want my children to see other women making the choices that are best or necessary for them. I praise those mothers in front of my children for how hard they work or how they excel at their job. I also find ways to point out to my children that most of the stay-at-home mothers I know have some sort of side-job like teaching piano, writing from home or teaching preschool. I want my kids to see that being a woman or a mom can come in all different styles, and that we are surrounded by strong, capable women.

I also talk about the women running for office, leading companies or making a difference in the world. Make sure your daughters — and sons — value the contributions of women in the workplace.

I also talk openly to my children about the choices I’ve made as a mother. I tell them why their dad and I decided to have me leave my job to stay home with them. My children know that I am not a stay-at-home mother by accident or because I couldn’t cut it in a “man’s world.”

And perhaps the most important thing we can do is to take stock of inadvertent (or perhaps purposeful) sexism in your own home. Is there a feeling that mom is just as important as dad? That her work, no matter what it is, matters? That dad is just as capable of changing a diaper and mom can be in charge? In our house, my husband is amazing at making it very clear to our children that he and I are equals, and that he supports my dreams just as much as I do his. He makes a huge deal about any success I have at work so my kids see me as a capable, intelligent woman developing her talents.

The fact is, sexism starts in the home. We may be influenced by society and cultural norms, but if there is an inequality between men and women in the family, how could we expect our community to be any different? If we want to raise a generation of boys and girls who see the opposite gender as their true equal, we have to believe it and live it ourselves — every, single day.

How do you fight sexism on a personal or a community level?