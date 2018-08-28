ROY — A man accused of trying to drag a woman from a walking trail told police he "had a moment of weakness" and "had bad thoughts," according to charges filed Tuesday.

Jorge Nieto, 21, was charged in 2nd District Court with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and attempted forcible sexual abuse, a third-degree felony, according to court documents.

On Saturday, Nieto approached a woman, wrapping one arm around her waist and covering her mouth with his other hand, while she was on a walking trail behind West Park in the area of 4700 South and 2700 West, charges state.

The woman spoke to the Deseret News, describing the fear she experienced during the incident.

"Someone grabbed me from (behind), pulled me tight and put his hand in my mouth. So I was scared, just going, 'what's going to happen?'" she said. "It's so scary. I can't describe in words."

The woman fought the man off and pulled his hand from her mouth, police said.

According to the charges, Nieto tried to drag the woman into some bushes when she started screaming for help. Nieto then fled the area, charges state.

After Nieto ran away, the woman and her husband searched for him in their vehicle, she said. They tracked him down on a street and the woman's husband asked him for directions so they could take a video of him.

"He was trying to cover his face," she said.

Nieto was later taken into custody at an elementary school, police said.

"Jorge stated he saw the victim on the trail and had a moment of weakness and went behind the victim, and put his hand around her mouth. Jorge stated he had bad thoughts, and later said he wanted to touch the victim's breast but didn't," according to the charges.

Police fear Nieto is a flight risk and asked that he be held in jail because he has only been in Utah a short time, did not have an ID, and "did not know his home address."