Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney run the gamut in this week’s Cougar Insiders podcast, discussing, among other things, Tanner Mangum earning the nod at starting quarterback (not to mention the curious way BYU announced it), the NCAA’s ongoing investigation of the men’s basketball program, and freshman tight end Dallin Holker, who has been turning heads throughout fall camp. Might an NFL career be in the offing once his BYU days are done? They’ll also offer the requisite predictions heading into a new season, which begins Saturday in the desert against Arizona.