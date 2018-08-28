PROVO — Beau Tanner snagging a significant role for this season at BYU absolutely wasn't in the cards following spring practices.

Upset by the coach's insistence to move him over to the defensive side of the ball, the former wide receiver decided that was it for him at BYU. But after some deliberation, the 6-foot speedster opted to return to the team, get back to work and to help the team in any way possible.

Turns out the best help he can provide, as determined by coaches, is to play as the team's primary nickelback when the team opts to go with five defensive backs. It's a position the Gilbert, Arizona, product only played in spots while in high school, but due to his speed, among other factors, he's risen to play a key role within the Cougar defense when the season starts this weekend versus Arizona.

“They made it in spring ball when we did a tackling drill,” Tanner said of when the decision was ultimately made. “(Coach) Ed Lamb gave the offense an opportunity to be on the defensive side of the ball for special teams purposes and I think I kind of sparked their interest, and they initiated that conversation with me.”

Of course tackling is just part of what makes a good cornerback, but Tanner has what is a cornerback's best attribute, which is quick feet and flat-out blazing speed. He cites a 4.3 forty time, and showed his speed during parts of last season.

“I think my game really fits playing cornerback and fits playing defense,” Tanner said. “I love the physicality of it. I love being physical, and it’s been a good fit.”

TAKING ON TATE: It's not a secret that much of BYU's preparations for Arizona involve defending against quarterback Khalil Tate, who is easily considered one of the top playmakers in the country, given his ability to beat a team with his legs and his arm.

“There’s a lot of defense on film — a lot of good defenses that he’s played against, and he’s shredded them all,” said BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki of the 6-foot-2, 216-pound junior. “So it’s just trying to keep him contained. I think he’s going to get his, but it’s just a matter of keeping him contained and not letting him run for 300 yards.”

While Tuiaki respects what Tate can do throwing the ball, stopping his ability to run will be key and the primary focus.

“He has some arm strength and it looks like he throws with ease,” Tuiaki said. “We want to force him to beat us with his arm, and I think he’s capable of doing both. We just have to make sure we’re sound.”

PRAISING PILI: A mainstay at one starting defensive end position throughout BYU offseason practice sessions has been junior Trajan Pili, who on paper appears like an undersized bookend who may have difficulty defending the run. But to assume as much would be a mistake, according to Tuiaki.

"He essentially weighs the same as he did last year, but he’s thicker,” Tuiaki said. “He’s got more muscle mass and he’s stronger. He’s just so strong. He’s in the 245-250 (pound) range, but he’s holding his weight against 300- and 312-pound guys, so a lot of it is just his understanding of leverage and what he’s done in the weight room.”