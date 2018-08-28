SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell will soon be seeing a familiar face at Utah Jazz practices and games.

On Tuesday, the Jazz announced the signing of Trey Lewis, who played collegiately at Louisville in 2015-16, playing alongside Mitchell in Mitchell’s freshman year. Lewis averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal per game in his senior season at Louisville.

Prior to Louisville, Lewis played for Penn State and Cleveland State. At Penn State, Lewis — a native of Garfield Heights, Ohio — averaged 18.7 minutes, 5.6 points, 0.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds before transferring to Cleveland State. In two years with Cleveland State, Lewis averaged 33.6 minutes, 15 points, 3.1 assists and 4 rebounds before transferring to Louisville for his final season.

Mitchell and Lewis have a connection from their Louisville playing days, with Lewis telling the Deseret News earlier in the summer, “I give him stuff all the time about that because he came in as a freshman while I was a senior at Louisville. I was the guy showing him the ropes and now he’s teaching me drills in here, so it’s always funny how life works and how things come around, so it’s awesome.”

After Louisville, Lewis spent time playing professional basketball overseas in 2017-18, playing for JL Bourg-en-Bresse in France’s LNB Pro A league, where he averaged 17.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds while playing 30.6 minutes per game. He also spent time in Germany as a member of Ratiopharm Ulm, in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga, where he put up averages of 11.6 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Recently, Lewis was a member of the Jazz Summer League team. Lewis played in two games during the Utah Jazz Summer League, averaging 5.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds. In the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Lewis appeared in four games, averaging 18.6 minutes, 9.0 points, 2.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds.