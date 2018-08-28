SALT LAKE CITY — Snow has already started falling in this part of the country. Utah, though, has escaped winter’s wicked wrath.
According to The Washington Post, winter advisories were announced in both Montana and Wyoming this week as 10 inches of snow plowed through the Northern Rockies. Idaho also received winter weather adversaries.
In fact, both Wyoming’s Teton and Bighorn mountain ranges, along with Yellowstone National park, experienced winter weather advisories. In Montana, the West Glacier Region and the Rocky Mountains were placed under advisory.
These were the first winter weather advisories posted in the area since June, according to Weather.com.
The snow impacts areas that are about 6,000 feet in elevation. The heaviest snow fell in areas above 9,000 feet, according to The Washington Post.
“The wintry conditions were brought on by a strong cold front and dip in the jet stream. The front was welcomed by many, helping to clear out the persistently smoky conditions from the wildfires in the western United States and western Canada,” The Washington Post reported.
Interestingly enough, forecasters worried wildfires would rage through Wyoming and Montana on Monday. Temperatures dipped into the 40s though by Tuesday, leading to snow across the region, according to the Associated Press.