SALT LAKE CITY — A new study from China has linked chronic exposure to air pollution with cognitive performance.

Researchers said the negative impact of air pollution will increase with age. The study found men with less education were affected the most.

The study, done by researchers from Beijing's Peking University and Yale University, measured the math and verbal skills of 20,000 people over a four-year period.

The researchers asked both men and women who were more than 10 years old to take 24 standardized math tests and 34 word-recognition tests. The same test subjects were retested in 2010 and 2014.

The study measured the participants' exposure to sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and other particles that measured smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter. The study did not measure carbon monoxide, ozone or larger particles.

The scientists found pollution made people’s verbal test performance worse as they age.

"We provide evidence that the effect of air pollution on verbal tests becomes more pronounced as people age, especially for men and the less educated," according to the study, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

One of the co-authors, Xi Chen of the Yale School of Public Health, told the BBC that pollution increases the risk of degenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and dementia.

"Our sample enables us to examine the impact of air pollution as people age. So our results across the life course are quite new," Chen said.

However,according to NPR, the study did not identify how pollution worsens one's cognitive ability.

Chen told NPR that it might be because pollution worsens a person's white matter in the brain, which helps regions of the brain communicate with each other.

James Hendrix, the director of Global Science Initiatives at the Alzheimer's Association, told NPR he was skeptical of that idea.

"I think that's speculation. I think we don't have a direct cause and effect that can be proven," he said.