SALT LAKE CITY — Surfing drainage canals isn’t just for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Meet Shawn Pila, the daredevil surfer who surfed along the canals during the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Lane, which barreled through Hawaii’s Big Island this past week with 20 inches of rain.

Captured video footage showed Pila surfing through the messy waters in Hilo, Hawaii.

Hurricane Lane brought record rains to Hawaii’s big island. In Hilo, I stumbled upon Shawn Pila surfing in the drainage canal near his home. Amazing. Did a story about it too: https://t.co/CNmBDLJvNS pic.twitter.com/shN2qZDuFZ — Adrian Florido (@adrianflorido) August 27, 2018

“When it rains it pours and some of us just can’t stand staying indoors watching Netflix for four-days straight,” Pila wrote in an Instagram post.

Pila told NPR the hurricane waters created perfect surfing conditions. He said heavy downpours created a standing wave inside the canal "and we found out that we could surf it, so when it rains like this we're surfing the trench like Ninja Turtles."

Pila’s adventure isn’t without controversy. Police threatened to arrest him. Logs and debris blocked his way. He could be carried out to sea.

But he doesn’t plan on slowing down yet.