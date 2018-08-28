Jazz Bear carries Tillie Heath at Eagle Valley Elementary during UDOT’s Safe Routes Utah program in Eagle Mountain on Tuesday. The mascot was there to encourage safe walking and biking by recognizing the efforts of nine Eagle Valley Elementary School students and their parents. The students have walked or biked to school consistently for the past two years. The school also received a $500 check for advocating walking and biking safely.

