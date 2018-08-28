Weber State football sophomore Trey Tuttle has been selected as one of 34 place-kickers across the nation to be named to the 2018 Fred Mitchell Award Watch List.

Tuttle, a sophomore out of Arlington, Texas, earned All-America honors as a freshman for the Wildcats last season and has been named to the preseason All-America team this year. As a freshman last season, he tied a school record for field goals and helped lead the Wildcats to a historic season that included a school-record 11 wins, a Big Sky title, two wins in the FCS Playoffs and a fifth-place national ranking, the highest in school history.

Tuttle finished the season fourth in the nation in field goal percentage at 86 percent. He was 19 of 22 on field goal attempts during the year and made his first 14 attempts. The 19 field goals made are tied for the most in a season in Weber State history.

He was named to the first-team All-America team by the Associated Press and the Walter Camp Foundation, and he earned second-team All-America honors by STATS. He finished ninth in the country in field goals per game and was 53 of 54 on extra point attempts. He totaled 116 points during the year, the fourth most in a season in WSU history, and he finished ninth in the country in points scored per game. The 116 points are the fourth most in a season in WSU history.

Tuttle is one of 13 players from FCS football on the award watch list and is one of just four sophomores on the list.

The Fred Mitchell Award is given to the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker among more than 750 FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA schools. The award is named for Fred Mitchell, the record-setting place-kicker, Wittenberg University Athletic Hall of Famer, author, philanthropist and former Chicago Tribune sports columnist.

The top performers will be recognized monthly during the season, and the winner will be announced in December.

Head coach Jay Hill and the Wildcats are ranked eighth in the nation in the FCS polls. Weber State opens the 2018 season on Aug. 30, at Utah, with the home opener set for Sept. 15, against South Dakota.