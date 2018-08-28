PROVO — BYU has opened a season with a new offense and a new offensive coordinator five times since 2001.

When the Cougars open the 2018 season Saturday (8:45 p.m. MDT, ESPN) at Arizona, it will mark No. 6 — and the fourth time in eight years.

If recent history is a guide, BYU could have a tough time scoring points Saturday against the Wildcats. Since 2005, the Cougars have averaged 12.75 points in first games with a new offense.

What are the expectations for this BYU offense under first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and starting quarterback Tanner Mangum in Game One?

“I just expect them to do what they’ve been doing all fall camp and all spring. The way it was trending, I think it’s going to be really good. We’ll see if we can show it on game day. That’s going to be the key,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “We’ve simulated as much as we can and now the real deal is up and we’re ready to roll.

"I’m not going to do any judgments or expectations. The players already know it. We have high expectations of ourselves. We just want to win the game. It’s going to take all three phases — offense, defense and special teams.”

Mangum described the identity the offense wants to establish in 2018.

“Coach Grimes really preaches execution. We want to be the best executing team in the country. We have a lot of moving parts to our offense that we have to execute with extreme attention to detail. It’s showing,” he said. “We have to prove that this season.

"We want to be a team that executes, that plays smart, that plays tough, that takes care of the ball. We’ve been seeing that in fall camp. Fall camp doesn’t mean anything. Once you get into the season, you’ve got to put it on the field.”

BYU defensive end Corbin Kaufusi, who battled the offense throughout fall camp, is confident about what his teammates on the other side of the ball can do.

“I expect a lot out of them. Going up against them, they’re great. I expect the offense to drive that ball and get us a lot of points. I think they’re going to do that. I’m excited to see them and for them to show everyone what they’ve been working on.”

Wide receiver Micah Simon said it’s important that the offense gets off to a strong start.

“The first game, we want to come out full speed and show that we can compete and show that we can dominate,” he said. “That’s our motto, to be the best executing team in the country. That’s what we want to show in the first game.”

Here’s a look at recent offensive debuts:

2001 — BYU 70, Tulane 35

Scott Winterton, Deseret News BYU QB Brandon Doman completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and three TD passes in the Cougars' 70-35 victory.

This one is the outlier.

In Gary Crowton’s first game as head coach — marking the first game since 1971 that LaVell Edwards wasn’t the Cougars’ coach — BYU put on its own version of “That '70s Show,” whipping Tulane 70-35 in Provo.

The Cougars rolled up 734 yards of offense, including 437 on the ground. Running back Luke Staley, who would go on to win the Doak Walker Award, ran for 142 yards on 10 carries and three first-quarter touchdowns.

"A healthy Luke Staley makes a difference," Edwards, who watched the game in person, said afterward.

Quarterback Brandon Doman completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and three TD passes.

2005 — Boston College 20, BYU 3

Jason Olson, Deseret Morning News BYU's Daniel Caotes tries to shed the tackle of Boston College's Ricky Brown at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2005.

In Bronco Mendenhall’s first game as a head coach and Robert Anae’s first game as an offensive coordinator, the Cougar offense was underwhelming.

BYU was sporting its traditional uniforms, complete with the “stretch Y” on the helmets, for the first time in seven years.

The Cougars gained 338 yards of offense but couldn’t find the end zone. Their only score came on a 35-yard field goal.

Trailing 17-3 midway through the fourth quarter, BYU had the ball on the Boston College 36-yard line, facing fourth-and-3. Instead of going for it, Mendenhall, perhaps revealing a lack of confidence in the offense, opted to punt.

Fans booed him for that decision.

Boston College ended up scoring a field goal on its ensuing possession to seal a 20-3 victory.

2011 — BYU 14, Ole Miss 13

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News BYU center Terence Brown lines up during the Cougars' opener with Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011. BYU eked out a 14-13 victory.

Playing in its inaugural game as an independent, many were expecting BYU to celebrate its newfound freedom with offensive fireworks against a then-SEC doormat.

But that didn't happen. Instead, the Cougar defense came to the rescue.

In the first game for offensive coordinator Brandon Doman, and led by sophomore quarterback Jake Heaps, the Cougar offense scored only one touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter. BYU recorded 316 yards of offense.

The Cougars trailed 13-7 when Ole Miss faced third-and-27 from its own 21-yard line. BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy lined up wide, sped past the Ole Miss right tackle, and swatted the ball away from quarterback Zack Stoudt. Van Noy scooped up the ball at the 3-yard line and scored with 5:09 remaining to seal the Cougar victory.

"I just got lucky. That's all it was," Van Noy said of his touchdown. "I tried to make something happen."

2013 — Virginia 19, BYU 16

Mark A. Philbrick/BYU, Bella Torgerson/BYU BYU running back Jamaal Williams fights for yardage during the Cougars' 19-16 defeat to Virginia on Aug. 13, 2013.

In the Anae’s return to BYU from Arizona after a two-year hiatus, his so-called “go-fast, go-hard” offense sputtered on a soggy day in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It was a game remembered for a protracted weather delay. Monsoon rains and a lightning warning forced the evacuation of the stadium and the teams to return to their respective locker rooms for a couple of hours.

The Cougars led 16-12 with five minutes remaining in the game. On third-and-6 from BYU’s own 34-yard line, quarterback Taysom Hill threw a pass that sailed through the hands of running back Jamaal Williams — who rushed 33 times for 144 yards — and into the arms of Virginia safety Anthony Harris, setting up the game-winning touchdown.

BYU’s only turnover turned out to be a costly one. The Cougars punted 11 times while the Cavaliers punted 13 times in an ugly contest at Scott Stadium. BYU finished with 362 yards of offense compared to 223 for UVA.

Hill led a 92-yard touchdown drive that lifted BYU to a 13-12 lead in the fourth quarter before that game-changing interception.

“I’m not trying to make excuses, because we didn’t make plays, but by the fourth quarter, the balls we were throwing were completely waterlogged,” Hill said. “The middle of the field was a swamp. You step and the water splashed. There was a couple of times when I got tackled and slid five or six yards because of how wet it was. … The conditions made it tough.”

2016 — BYU 18, Arizona 16

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News BYU quarterback Taysom Hill runs against Arizona in Phoenix on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. BYU prevailed 18-16.

This was BYU’s first game under coach Kalani Sitake, and the first game with Ty Detmer as offensive coordinator. It was Hill’s first game since suffering a season-ending injury in the opener at Nebraska one year earlier while it was Williams’ first game in nearly two years.

Hill completed 21 of 29 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown while Williams ran 29 times for 162 yards.

But the hero of this game was freshman place-kicker Jake Oldroyd.

Arizona’s Nick Wilson scored a 49-yard touchdown with 1:26 remaining to put the Wildcats up 16-15.

But BYU struck back, driving to the Arizona 16-yard line with eight seconds left.

Cougar coaches decided to send out Oldroyd for his first collegiate field goal attempt. He nailed a 33-yarder with four seconds remaining to give BYU a two-point win at University of Phoenix Stadium.

“I told him I wanted to give him a big kiss," Hill said. "I didn’t, but it’s so much fun to put so much work into performing and then you have an opportunity and he took full advantage of that opportunity. I couldn’t be happier or prouder of him.”

• • •

