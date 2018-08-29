SALT LAKE CITY — Coming after the four-month-long, all-you-can-eat cinematic buffet that is summer, the fall movie season almost can’t help but feel like a bit of a letdown.

This year, in particular, the theatrical release calendar seems a little sparse compared to years past — at least when it comes to movies intended for families and broad audiences.

However, what there is coming up is worth getting excited for. This fall's offerings includes three new animated features (the same number of animated films that came out all summer), a new movie set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, multiple exciting historical films (that’s right — “exciting” and “historical” in the same sentence!), some spooky Halloween fare and possibly the beginnings of two or three new franchises, if all goes well.

So while the fall is no summer movie season, that might not even matter. Here are some reasons why:

September

“The House With a Clock in Its Walls”

Blending horror, fantasy and comedy in the tradition of classic '80s Amblin movies (Spielberg's production company), this family-friendly adventure stars Owen Vaccaro as a young boy sent to live with his strange uncle (Jack Black) in a strange, mechanical house in a strange town that may or may not be full of witches and warlocks and all other manner of strange things. Cate Blanchett co-stars.

MPAA rating: PG for thematic elements including sorcery, some action, scary images, rude humor and language

Release date: Sept. 21

“Smallfoot”

A Yeti named Migo (Channing Tatum) tries to prove that the mythical creature known as “smallfoot” — aka humans — really does exist in this 3-D animated comedy from the producers of “The Lego Movie.”

MPAA rating: PG for some action, rude humor and thematic elements

Release date: Sept. 28

“Night School”

Trailer content advisory: Mild language

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish star in this comedy about a group of adult high school dropouts trying to finally get their GEDs.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for for crude and sexual content throughout, language, some drug references and violence

Release date: Sept. 28

October

“Venom”

Despite early trailers that seemed to revel in its protagonist’s more R-rated proclivities (like eating bad guys’ spleens), rumor has it Sony is recutting the whole movie to make this solo outing for the fan-favorite Marvel comics character/Spider-Man villain a more family-friendly PG-13. Tom Hardy stars. (Spider-Man, though, is still M.I.A.)

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Oct. 5

“First Man”

Reteaming Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle with his "La La Land" star, Ryan Gosling, “First Man” attempts to tell the story of the moon landing from the other side of history — capturing the uncertainty and danger of the mission in the years leading up to it, when success was anything but guaranteed.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for some thematic content involving peril, and brief strong language

Release date: Oct. 12

“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

This sequel to 2015’s “Goosebumps” sees R.L. Stine’s spooky creations once again brought to life, just in time for the best holiday of the year.

MPAA rating: N/A (probable PG)

Release date: Oct. 12

“The Hate U Give”

After witnessing the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend by a white police officer — and then watching as his death becomes a national headline — an African-American teen (Amandla Stenberg) tries to stand up for what she knows is right in this movie based on the New York Times best-seller by Angie Thomas.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for mature thematic elements, some violent content, drug material and language

Release date: Oct. 19

“Johnny English Strikes Again”

Rowan Atkinson’s bumbling spy is called into duty one more time (number three, if you’re counting) after a cyber-attack compromises the identities of every other British agent.

MPAA rating: PG for some action violence, rude humor, language and brief nudity

Release date: Oct. 26

November

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

A biopic about iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (played with uncanny resemblance by Rami Malek of “Mr. Robot” fame) and the band’s roller coaster years leading up to their now-legendary 1985 Live Aid performance.

MPAA rating: N/A

Release date: Nov. 2

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

If the trailer is any indication, Disney has pulled out all the stops for this lavish, fantastical adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic tale about a girl (Mackenzie Foy —Renesmee from the "Twilight Saga") transported to a magical kingdom of gingerbread soldiers and fairies. Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren co-star.

MPAA rating: N/A (probable G or PG)

Release date: Nov. 2

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the role originally made famous by Boris Karloff (and, later, Jim Carrey) in this 3-D animated retelling of the classic Dr. Seuss Christmas story.

MPAA rating: PG for brief rude humor

Release date: Nov. 9

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

The next chapter in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter prequel series follows the continued adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he joins forces with a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

MPAA rating: N/A (probable PG-13)

Release date: Nov. 16

“Second Act”

With just a pinch of deception and a heaping tablespoon of street smarts, a woman (Jennifer Lopez, aka J-Lo, aka Jenny from the Block) gets the chance to finally fulfill her career ambitions after quitting her job at a big box store and getting hired by a private finance firm.

MPAA rating: PG-13 for some crude sexual references, and language

Release date: Nov. 21

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Not just any Ralph. Not Ralph Macchio. Not Ralph Fiennes. Wreck-It Ralph. Yep — the long-awaited sequel to arguably the best video game (centric) movie ever made is on its way, and this time, Ralph (once again voiced by national treasure John C. Reilly) is venturing out into the wide-open world of the worldwide web.

MPAA rating: N/A (probable PG)

Release date: Nov. 21

“Robin Hood”

The familiar character of British folktales gets a superhero-inspired update in this action-packed retelling of the Robin Hood legend starring Taron Egerton (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Jamie Foxx (“Django Unchained”) and Ben Mendelsohn (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”).

MPAA rating: PG-13 for extended sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive references

Release date: Nov. 21

“Creed II”

Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) faces his toughest match yet as he prepares to face the son of Ivan “The Siberian Express” Drago, the Soviet boxer who (spoiler for anyone who hasn’t seen “Rocky IV”) killed his father 30 years earlier.

MPAA rating: N/a (probable PG-13)

Release date: Nov. 21

“Green Book”

Viggo Mortensen ("Lord of the Rings") and Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) co-star as an Italian-American bouncer-turned-chaperone and a classical pianist, respectively, driving through the 1960s Deep South on a tour of black music venues in this comedy-drama from director Peter Farrelly (“Dumb and Dumber”).

MPAA rating: PG-13 for thematic content, language, including racial epithets, smoking, some violence and suggestive material

Release date: Nov. 21