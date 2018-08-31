In the legendary coaching career of BYU football icon LaVell Edwards, he managed to win just over half of his season-opening games. On the other hand, the last three Cougar head coaches have won over 82 percent of their first games.

This may seem to be an anomaly, and the first impression of that 82 percent figure is that BYU must have played a lot of Portland State type teams to start the seasons. However, the exact opposite is true. The predominant number of opponents have been Power 5 teams.

This streak of success started with coach Gary Crowton's first game in 2001, when the team led by Brandon Doman and Luke Staley put up 70 points on the Tulane Green Wave. That Cougar team not only won its first game of the season, but won its first 12 games before tasting defeat.

A quick look at the newly minted "2018 BYU Football Almanac" reveals that even though Crowton had three losing seasons in his four-year tenure, he went 4-0 in first games. These included wins over Syracuse, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame. So much for the "patsy theory."

Coach Bronco Mendenhall had a bumpy start as his teams lost opening games in his first two seasons, but who can forget dramatic opening-day wins over highly ranked Oklahoma in a Max Hall versus Sam Bradford QB matchup in 2009, and the Tanner Mangum to Mitch Matthews "Hail Mary" pass to defeat the proud Nebraska Cornhuskers program in 2015?

Of note in that stunning win over Nebraska was that the Cornhuskers had a nearly three-decade streak of opening-day wins. Mendenhall's teams also defeated Arizona, Washington, Mississippi, Washington State and UConn on opening days. His record in first games over his 11 year tenure was 8-3. Again, a solid performance.

BYU fans have to be disappointed with the 2017 season record, but coach Kalani Sitake has a chance to notch his third consecutive victory in season-openers in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats. We will be there to see the unveiling of the newly revamped program, and rooting for continued success in starting off right.

There are streaks that Cougar fans would like to end such as losing seven straight times to rival Utah or going six years without being nationally ranked at the end of the season. After chalking up a 14-3 record in opening games over nearly two decades, it would be nice to not only continue the first-game momentum, but carry it through to the opening game of the 2019 season against the Utah Utes.

Dreams meet reality. It could be fun.