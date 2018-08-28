Salt Lake City fire crews quickly extinguished a small brush fire Tuesday morning near 1085 S. 4800 West. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. There are railroad tracks near the fire’s suspected point of origin. No structures were threatened.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Salt Lake City firefighters mop up after a small fire near the train tracks at 1000 South and 4800 West on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Salt Lake City firefighters mop up after a small fire near the train tracks at 1000 South and 4800 West on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Salt Lake City firefighters mop up after a small fire near the train tracks at 1000 South and 4800 West on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.