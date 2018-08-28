FARMINGTON — Davis County sued over a dozen opioid manufacturers Tuesday, becoming the latest of several local governments in Utah to seek damages for costs incurred by the effects of opioid addiction in their communities.

The 143-page lawsuit filed in 2nd District Court alleges opioid makers “have profited off misrepresentation and fraud" for many years, said Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings. He said such scheming has crushed families with unforeseen addiction and heavily burdened county public services that address the consequences.

The lawsuit says 334 Davis County residents died of opioid overdose from 2002 to 2016.

"This is a case about death, it really is," Rawlings said. "This is a deadly serious case."

Opioid makers have also been sued recently by Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele and Weber counties, while Utah County leaders have publicly explored their litigation options as well. The Utah Attorney General's Office sued some of the same pharmaceutical companies in May.

Rawlings said Davis County is not interested in combining its lawsuit with that of others in the state or nationally.

"We want a Davis County jury to decide this," he said. "That harm has happened here, so we’re going to deal with it here."

According to Rawlings, attorneys with his office have been exploring litigation options since last fall. The agency ultimately decided to hire San Antonio-based law firm Phipps Deacon Purnell and Salt Lake-headquartered firm Durham Jones & Pinegar to handle the lawsuit, after those groups encouraged the county to stick to its plan not to join a class-action lawsuit, Rawlings said.

"The opioid epidemic suffered by Davis County is neither a coincidence nor an accident," the lawsuit says. "It was designed by a group of companies willing to sacrifice individuals in its pursuit of profit."

The organizations listed as defendants are Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries; Cephalon; Allergan; Watson Laboratories; Actavis; Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Johnson & Johnson; Noramco; Depomed; Endo Health Solutions; AbbVie; Knoll Pharmaceutical Co.; Mallickrodt; Mylan; Lipocine; Spriaso; McKesson Corp.; Cardinal Health; and AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Drs. Perry Fine, Scott Fishman, and Russell Portenoy are also listed as defendants.

Asked about why Davis County filed a lawsuit later than some of the other highly populated counties in the state, Rawlings said he didn't want to sue just because others were doing so.

He said he initially "had a lot of questions primarily on the liability side," and that after exploring questions about opioid manufacturers that included "what did they know, when did they know it, how much did they know," he came to the conclusion that "they really did make misrepresentations" and decided to proceed with a lawsuit.

