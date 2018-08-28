SALT LAKE CITY — Old WAC foes BYU and Wyoming are about to renew their rivalry.

The Cougars and Cowboys will finalize details on a home-and-home contract within the next month, with BYU hosting a game in 2022 and the teams playing in Laramie in 2024, according to WyoSports.

BYU and Wyoming were in the same conference from 1922 until 2010 when the Cougars left the Mountain West Conference to go independent in football.

These two teams last played in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego, with BYU winning 24-21. BYU leads the all-time series 45-30-3, including eight straight wins and victories in 31 of 38 meetings.